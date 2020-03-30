The coronavirus pandemic prompted the College Board and Educational Testing Service to cancel all nationwide examinations — including the ACT, SAT and English proficiency tests.
For students who did not get to take or retake those exams, Newberry College has announced a test-optional admission application.
“We want to do what’s best for our prospective students and families in these turbulent times,” Milena Velez, the college’s director of admission, said in the announcement release. “Right now, this means making the application process as accessible to all students as possible.”
The test-optional admission application will request prospective students to submit personal statements, in lieu of standardized test scores. For international students who were unable to provide scores for an English proficiency test, such as TOEFL or IELTS, the college will instead conduct virtual interviews.
The college will review unofficial high school and college transcripts for conditional admission. This change will allow students to submit electronic copies of their official or unofficial transcripts to complete their applications. However, official transcripts will still be due before classes start in August.
