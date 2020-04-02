Filing for unemployment insurance continues to surge in South Carolina, part of the new coronavirus' economic impact.
According to a release from the state Department of Employment and Workforce, there were 64,856 new jobless claims for the week ending March 28, an increase of 108.85% from the prior week. Greenwood County residents filed 636 new claims, doubling from last week. Neighboring counties saw increases as well:
Laurens — 692
Newberry — 256
Abbeville — 150
Edgefield —136
Saluda — 61
McCormick — 43
Because of the large number of claim filings, the system the agency uses to validate Social Security numbers has been overwhelmed, which could cause some delays.
A person wishing to file a claim does not need to visit an unemployment office, the unemployment filing process is completely online.
To file a claim, someone needs their Social Security number and work history from the past two years, including each employer's name, address and telephone number, along with employment dates, rate of pay, total earnings, information about job separation and whether the individual received a severance or retirement payment along with the amounts.
Unsure about eligibility? Anyone whose employer temporarily closes or lays off staff because of the coronavirus outbreak or whose employer remains open but lays off staff because of business lost from the pandemic is eligible.
For those whose employer remains open but reduces hours because of the coronavirus pandemic, eligibility is judged on a case by case basis.
For those who are not a citizen, or are a former federal employee or former military personnel, additional documentation is needed:
Non-citizen — Alien number and expiration date.
Former federal employee — SF-50 form or SF-8 form and pay stub(s) from past two years.
Former military personnel — At least one of the following: most recent DD214 Member 4, orders to report, orders of release, military earnings and leave statement or W-2 form(s) from recent military service.
To file a claim, visit dew.sc.gov.
