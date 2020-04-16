In just four weeks, 2,680 people have filed initial jobless claims in Greenwood County — now accounting for 8.5% of the county's workforce — as statewide unemployment claims set a new record.
South Carolina recorded 87,686 new claims from last week, a 3.14% increase from the week before, the state Department of Employment and Workforce announced Thursday. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the economy, the agency has processed 268,614 claims in just four weeks.
In Lakelands counties, here are the number of new claims from last week:
Abbeville — 291 (four-week total: 752)
Greenwood — 877 (four-week total: 2,680)
Laurens — 797 (four-week total: 2,662)
McCormick — 120 (four-week total: 268)
Saluda — 171 (four-week total: 363)
DEW reports that from Sunday through Tuesday alone, $114 million has been paid in $600 FPUC/CARES Act benefits and regular UI benefits. This is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have reached the state.
The agency has also increased call center staffing from 46 to 292, with the hopes of having more than 500 people on hand by next week.
