New demographic tool shows who in SC is getting COVID vaccines

A new tool is showing the demographics of the South Carolinians getting inoculated against COVID-19, but behind the scenes, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are working to improve communication and access to the life-saving vaccine.
DHEC’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows demographic data for who is getting the shots coming into South Carolina. On its face, the platform shows the bulk of the 528,480 people vaccinated as of Monday night are white women older than 65.
But State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said there are some key factors to remember when looking at the data so far. Women make up the majority of health care workers, which was the first group of people to get vaccinated, and also make up most of the population of long-term care facilities.
In a Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Divya Ahuja said the disparity between men and women isn’t as strange as it might seem at face value. He added that women tend to live longer and be more open to seeking medical care, including preventative medicine like vaccines.
“A key purpose of our new demographics dashboard is to have a big-picture look at who’s getting vaccinated in our state,” Bell said.
A racial disparity exists with the COVID-19 vaccine and others, but Bell said state health officials are working alongside community organizations and faith-based communities to try and reach underserved populations. These efforts were key in the Vaccine Advisory Committee’s meeting Wednesday, where more than 30 members of the committee met virtually to discuss the successes and challenges so far in the state’s vaccine rollout.
Their work with faith-based communities throughout the state was highlighted as an early success, with Bell thanking Rev. Brenda Kneece, executive minister with the state Christian Action Council, for her input in how to work alongside churches to organize vaccination events. Hospitals have also done great work transferring and sharing doses with vaccine providers in their communities, and Bell said many long-term care facilities have already had their vaccination clinics through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
“As more and more doses are administered, there are more and more people who had initial hesitancy who are now willing to get vaccinated,” she said.
Still, the biggest challenge in getting vaccines out is the supply of doses. Availability in rural areas has been especially limited, and people have shared confusion over where the vaccine is available and how to get it.
“Transportation remains a challenge for many insurance beneficiaries, also in rural areas,” Bell said. “And equitable access was not always provided in the groups at risk.”
Dr. Greg Barabell with the state Office of Rural Health said officials are making strides in gathering data that helps identify populations that aren’t getting vaccinated.
“That is the information and visibility that will allow us to ensure we’re working toward equity,” he said.
Within groups of people with preexisting health concerns, the committee addressed questions about why some groups aren’t getting the vaccine before others. The majority of people living with HIV and AIDS don’t have access to the vaccine right now. Ahuja said he runs an HIV clinic, and multiple studies have shown people with HIV don’t have significantly worse outcomes getting COVID-19 if their HIV is controlled through treatment.
“We are telling our patients just to be patient,” he said.
DHEC’s Dr. Rick Foster said a new study from the UK indicated adults with type two diabetes might have complications with COVID-19 that put them on par with people age 65 and older in terms of health risk. Bell said this is a factor to look into and consider when making any decisions about prioritizing who gets access to the vaccine.
The committee also talked about developing clearer communication strategies — terms such as “allocations” and “utilization rate” aren’t always understood, Bell said. Internal communication hasn’t been up to snuff either, as some committee members have at times been unaware of actions DHEC had taken, she said.
Looking forward, Bell said the committee is working to establish regional bodies across the state to gather feedback and input directly from communities. While phase 1B won’t likely start until the end of March or in April, Bell said there’s work to be done working with school districts to partner them with vaccine distributors, along with helping large employers identify which workers will be eligible in the next phase.
One of DHEC’s biggest sticking points has been the federal Vaccine Administration Management System.
“VAMS is a four-letter word,” Bell said jokingly. “It is used not just for appointments, but also as an inventory kind of management system, as well as other things.”
The system doesn’t work cleanly for what DHEC needs it to do, so teams have been working to create and improve other state-level management systems to use in its place. Still, each of these systems needs to be able to access data from the others, so Bell said the process is still underway in providing an easier way to manage these digital records.
