Neighbors United employee tested positive for COVID-19

The main branch of Neighbors United Federal Credit Union closed Tuesday because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and the credit union wanted to take every precaution to protect the safety of members and staff,” Elizabeth Orama, president and CEO of Neighbors United, said.
She said all other employees at that branch were tested and all received negative results.
An email was sent at 11 a.m. Tuesday telling members that the main branch at 218 Birchtree Drive in Greenwood would be closed temporarily for deep cleaning.
A sign on the door directed customers to visit the Highway 246 branch while the main branch was closed.
“All procedures are being followed within the CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of members and staff,” the email read.
Orama said the branch reopened Wednesday and all staff are wearing masks.
She said the closing of the branch was out of an abundance of caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.