When veteran Lakeview Elementary School teacher and piano teacher Diana Carver first issued a plea March 22 on Facebook for people to help sew accordion-style pocketed face masks that can hold disposable filters, she had no idea within a week’s time she would have hundreds of masks for health care workers in need.
More keep coming.
Among the latest to join Carver’s ranks are seamstresses from Greenwood Mop and Broom.
Tim Hodges, an executive vice president with Greenwood Mop and Broom, said several seamstresses are volunteering part of their work breaks and lunch hours to sew masks.
“We’re working this in,” Hodges said. “We’re not shutting down our normal production, but we have made several masks. We’re making them out of tightly woven cotton and they have the pocket for the HEPA filters. We’ve made 200 in two days. We plan to keep making them until there’s not a need anymore.”
“My cousin in Michigan posted a picture of his girlfriend making masks by hand,” Carver explains. “I posted it on Facebook and said, ‘Let’s do this Greenwood. Who can help me?’ As a result, tons of people have gotten in touch. It’s really a godsend.”
Carver said Hodges called her recently and asked if Greenwood Mop and Broom could be of help.
“They can do 180 at a time and they are letting me distribute them where people tell me there’s a need,” Carver said. “It’s just been a blessing. I’ve got fabric swatches all over my kitchen table and elastic everywhere.”
From hospitals to various medical practices to home health care agencies and more, Carver’s mask-making troops are supplying a need. When the Index-Journal spoke with Carver by phone Friday, the mask total was up to 380 distributed.
“Self Regional Emergency Department Dr. Matt Logan picked up 100 more Thursday night,” Carver said. “We found a pattern on the internet that has a pocket into which they can put disposable filters. That’s the important thing. We’re giving them away.”
People who cannot sew, Carver included, have donated funds and fabric to the effort and a number who can sew are busy making masks. Others, including children of all ages, are hand-writing or printing Bible verses and inspirational messages on 3x5 index cards to slip into the mask pockets.
The verses and messages have “melted” people’s hearts, Carver said.
“Just knowing your community is out there loving on you is a really big deal,” Carver said.
“I can’t sew,” Carver admitted. “But, I have found enough people who can. I just put all the people together. Some who are sewing for me I’ve never met. And, others are from my church. I’ve made new friends through this. People are taking a lot of pride in what they are doing, being very meticulous. It’s kind of neat how God uses all of us. Here we are. Three hundred and eighty masks and we are still sewing. I have no intention of stopping.”
