With Easter Sunday falling in the middle of Gov. Henry McMaster’s statewide executive home-or-work order during the coronavirus pandemic, Lakelands churches are navigating uncharted territory this Holy Week.
Friday marks Good Friday, and like many church services of late, pastors are planning livestreams for those services, as well as those for the Easter Vigil and Easter itself. Congregations that host secular Easter egg hunts are having to find alternative means for those, too.
The Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt, of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Greenwood, said he’s heard from parishioners who are appreciative of the church’s efforts to keep people connected in this time of social distancing.
“We have not been holding any public services since March 17,” Tebalt said, noting his church is livestreaming. “Guidance from our bishop is that there is no distribution of Sacraments, with exception of the Last Rites for people who are dying.”
Tebalt said Catholic churches have received guidance from the Vatican about what parts of services to leave out if no people are physically present. For example, there was no procession with palm fronds on April 5 for Palm Sunday.
“It will not be possible right now for parishioners to come up and venerate the cross during our Good Friday service today at 3 p.m. The cross will still be on display and the service will be livestreamed. Ordinarily, during our Easter Vigil after dark tomorrow, we would receive in the church adults who are becoming Catholic, but that has been moved to Pentecost on May 30, assuming we are opened back up by then.”
Easter morning, Tebalt will livestream a Mass in English and one in Spanish.
“In your wildest dreams you don’t think something like this would happen,” Tebalt said, saying theological training does not prepare most clergy for ministering in this time of remote, social distancing. “If this had happened 10 years ago, a lot of the technology we are using now to stay connected through the church might not have existed. It certainly would not have been as easy as it is to do now. I don’t do Facebook, or any of that stuff, so, it took me a good three days to learn and get all the stuff I needed. People are sad about not being able to come to church, but they understand the necessity of it. ... Even outside, there’s no real way to guarantee social distance.”
The Rev. Tony Hopkins, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, said he instructed his congregation to “have on hand” what they have available at home for Communion for today’s Maundy Thursday service livestream.
“We stressed that it doesn’t matter what the items for the elements are,” Hopkins said. “We typically use crackers and grape juice. What matters is what the elements represent, because of what Christ has done for us.”
First Baptist Greenwood’s Easter service will have its traditional opening hymn of “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” but as an organ and trumpet duet instead of it being sung by the choir and accompanied by musicians.
“During that opening hymn, every time the congregation sings ‘Alleluia’ our children ring ‘Alleluia’ bells. Packets have been distributed so that our children can use those in their home. Music is what makes Easter worship for many. ... The Resurrection of Christ is not about where you are but about knowing, wherever you are, the living Christ is with you.”
With online conferencing apps and video technology, pastors and churches are connecting in different ways, said the Rev. Kyle Hite of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
“People are posting pictures of themselves worshiping in their homes and they have taken great reverence in preparing elements for Communion,” Hite wrote via email. “The attention to care and to worship has been inspiring.”
The Rev. Toby Frost, pastor of South Main Baptist Church in Greenwood said he is using livestreams and radio broadcasts to connect his congregation to worship services.
“We will also have runners who will deliver small Lord’s Supper kits to those who do not have the elements (bread and juice) and want to participate,” Frost wrote, regarding Communion for Easter Sunday services.
Rock Presbyterian Church is using Facebook for a full schedule of “virtual Holy Week” services and encouraging individual households to have their own Easter egg hunts. The congregation is also invited, at its convenience. to place flowers in the Easter Sunday cross, to be located outside the sanctuary.
First Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood is hosting a “Drive-in Communion” in its church parking lot Friday at 7 p.m. Those in attendance must remain in their cars and bring their own crackers and juice. Easter Sunday services will be online. Children of the church were also recently able to participate in individual home egg hunts.
Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr., senior pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Greenwood, wrote via email that the church has established an online platform for giving financially to the church, which offsets operational expenses and helps people in need.
“I must say our church members have been staying in touch with one another via telephone and social media,” McCray wrote. “This pandemic has drawn us closer to God in so many ways, even though we are not congregating physically.”
McCray wrote Easter services will likely be online only. Regardless of whether there are few or many physically present, McCray wrote that “never stops us from giving God the praise.”
Matt Alley, Greenwood campus pastor of NewSpring Church, wrote via email that Easter services online will be “an on-demand sunrise service.”
“The church recorded this year’s Easter service as the sun rose over Chattooga Belle Farm in Long Creek,” Alley wrote. “The service will be available on-demand, all day Sunday at www.newspring.cc and on the church’s Roku and Apple TV apps.”
Abbeville Church of Christ is conducting an outdoor Easter service people may drive to on Sunday at 10 a.m. at 405 Grey Rock Estate. It is recommended those in attendance stay in their vehicles.
Yet, some churches with smaller congregations and supply ministers are canceling Easter sunrise services altogether, such as the historic Lower Long Cane Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Troy.
