Rumors swirl about the potential use of the National Guard, rumors that it will happily address.
In a post on its social media platforms, the South Carolina National Guard wants to be clear, it is not being called in to support a statewide lockdown.
Delivering supplies is the top priority for the past two missions of the South Carolina National Guard, but right now, the mission is rumor control.
The National Guard is encouraging people to seek information from official sources such as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Gov. Henry McMaster, the state Emergency Management Division, or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s also really important for our own service members to help stop the spread,” said Capt. Jessica Donnelly, public affairs director for the South Carolina National Guard. “We rely on the chains of command to ensure their soldiers and airmen have the most accurate information.”
Donnelly reports that the best information for what the South Carolina National Guard is currently doing can be found on its official social media pages.
