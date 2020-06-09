You are the owner of this article.
More Greenwood restaurants close as COVID-19 cases tick up

A day after Chili’s Grill & Bar closed, three other Greenwood restaurants closed out of concern about COVID-19 while another one shut part of its operations.

Mig’s Pizza Castle and R Place Grill and Bar each had an employee test positive for the novel coronavirus and are closed for deep cleanings, while T.W. Boons Restaurant closed the upstairs portion of the business after an employee who works in that space tested positive. Montague’s Restaurant also closed Tuesday because of Greenwood County’s general uptick in cases and will require all employees to test negative before returning to work.

T.W. Boons owner Tony Wideman said the employee who tested positive went home two weeks on her own while two others are self-quarantining while they await their results and haven’t worked in two weeks.

“It was isolated to upstairs with my bartenders. It was staff that only worked upstairs,” Wideman said. “So we just shut it down.”

Wideman said those employees do not come in contact with the restaurant portion of the business. The upstairs portion of the Uptown eatery will be closed through today and Wideman said staff has cleaned the upstairs and is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three employees will not return to work until after June 18, Wideman said, giving most of them 21-28 days since they last worked.

Wideman said he had no plans to shut down the main restaurant downstairs.

Rick Patton, owner of R Place Grill and Bar, said it’s been more than a week since an employee contracted COVID-19.

“We just got the information, so we’ve done all the protocols that we are supposed to do,” he said.

Patton said although the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is not requiring them to close, he decided to close the restaurant to conduct a deep cleaning.

“The right thing to do is to close down and clean everything,” Patton said.

He hopes to reopen Thursday.

“It’s much better to close ... than to have something go wrong,” Patton said. “The safety of the customers and employees is paramount.”

Mig’s also plans to reopen Thursday after a deep cleaning, said Thomas Migdalas, one of its owners.

“That’s why we decided to do this. We took the initiative to sanitize the whole place for a couple of days,” he said.

Montague’s announced on Facebook it would close out of caution because of the increase in cases in Greenwood County — based on county recovery estimates, there were about 100 active known cases of the virus in Greenwood County, including 15 reported Tuesday.

“At this time, and since we have reopened, we have not received a notification of a positive covid case from either our staff or our patrons,” the post said. “We are requiring our staff to receive a negative covid test result to return to work. We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

These restaurants add to a growing list of restaurants that have had employees test positive for the novel coronavirus in Greenwood.

Chili’s had at least one employee test positive. An employee that spoke Monday with the Index-Journal on the condition of anonymity said the restaurant prepared to close at 4 p.m. but was instructed by a district manager to remain open. The restaurant remained open at 7 p.m. when a reporter sought comment from a Chili’s manager. After the story about Chili’s remaining open published online, the restaurant closed.

Chili’s remained closed Tuesday. A note on the door did not give a specific reopening time but a statement from a Chili’s spokesperson said it would close for three days.

Several weeks ago, O’Charleys in Greenwood had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The restaurant closed but has since reopened.

Restaurants are not required to shut down for cleaning if a restaurant employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Laura Renwick from the State Emergency Response Team’s Joint Information Center.

Once a person tests positive for COVID-19, a DHEC staff member reaches out to the person to identify close contacts and make necessary recommendations. Restaurants are not required to notify DHEC about employees testing positive because DHEC should have already been made aware of the positive test.

Renwick said COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness and is mainly contracted through close contact with an infected person.

“Having a food worker test positive doesn’t mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus,” Renwick said in an email statement.

Once a food worker tests positive, DHEC provides the most current recommendations, such as cleaning and disinfecting, to the restaurant.

Still, for Migdalas, closing for a few days of extensive cleaning makes sense.

“Business is good,” he said, “but that’s not everything.”

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

A fourth Greenwood County resident has died of COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday, as the county recorded 15 additional cases of the respiratory virus.

+3
Chili’s restaurant in Greenwood remained open for several hours Monday despite at least one employee testing positive for COVID-19, an employee said Monday night. The employee also said two other employees who were in contact with a person who tested positive are awaiting test results.

About a month after COVID-19 cases were supposed to have peaked in South Carolina, the state hit a new single-day record for new cases and reported its highest number of hospitalizations connected to the respiratory virus to date.

+3
The Museum of Greenwood opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with new exhibits ready for viewing and social distancing guidelines in place, to be followed by the Railroad Historical Center reopening at 10 a.m. June 20 on Saturdays only.

State health officials reported 390 additional cases on Sunday and an additional death.

