During this time of pandemic, it can be difficult to celebrate the typical milestones in an ordinary way. However, one couple sought to keep their anniversary ritual of celebrating at Montague’s Restaurant.
“My wife and I had our first date there — 20 years ago,” said Jeff Biedenbender. “We got married two months later.”
Jeff Biedenbender and his wife, Jennifer, have been dining at Montague’s on April 2 each year, unless the restaurant happened to be closed.
“A couple of times we had to go to other places because it fell on Sunday,” Biedenbender said. “We come there every year to eat.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed restaurants’ dine-in operation, many decided to start takeout or curbside operations. The Biedenbenders hoped that they could maintain their tradition in one of those ways.
Biedenbender called the restaurant to inquire about ordering takeout. Biedenbender, however, didn’t know Montague’s had closed March 17.
T.J. Jenks, general manager, happened to be at the restaurant and answered the call.
“We were just up at the restaurant cleaning,” Jenks said. “I just picked up the phone.”
The Biedenbenders were hoping that maybe they could order some takeout for their 21{sup}st{/sup} first date anniversary.
“They are going to make us something to go and we would just eat it in the parking lot,” Biedenbender thought.
With an anniversary date so close to April Fools’ day, Biedenbender hoped Jenks wouldn’t think it was a joke.
The Biedenbenders arrived at Montague’s Restaurant and let Jenks know they were there.
“He brought us a linen tablecloth, he brought us glass plates, silverware,” Biedenbender recounted.
Biedenbender spread the tablecloth on the tailgate of his truck and they ate in the parking lot.
The anniversary menu included a burrata appetizer, bread, Caesar salads, roast chicken breast with pan sauce, root vegetables, cheesecake and two little bottles of champagne.
Jenks had to go to the grocery store to get the ingredients for the meal.
“We probably got the last two chicken breasts at the grocery store,” he said.
Biedenbender described the entrée as “the best chicken, potato and asparagus dish we have ever had.”
When Biedenbender inquired about how much the meal cost, he said Jenks wouldn’t take any money. So, the Biedenbenders decided to donate to a local food pantry in return.
“It was the most amazing thing,” Biedenbender said. “It was the most memorable first date anniversary we have ever had.”
