One Greenwood restaurant is thinking outside the box by selling a whole lot in a box — geared toward social distancing.
For $175, you can purchase a single social distancing kit from Montague's restaurant, which includes a #teamgreenwood T-shirt, two rolls of toilet paper, one bag of antibacterial hand soap and enough food to keep you very well fed while you are hunkered down. The kits include beer, wine, steaks, spinach dip and more. Very few of the kits remain.
T.J. Jenks, general manager at Montague's restaurant, said these kits have a two-fold purpose: one is to help generate revenue and the other is a way for the restaurant to help those who don't want to shop in public places right now.
Access all offerings through the "Shop Now" button at the Montague's Facebook page. There, you will find the social distancing kits and more.
In addition to the social distancing kits, you can donate to employees, make Jenks take a shot of bourbon, buy a #teamgreenwood T-shirt, buy a family meal for four people and buy food in bulk — including a brined and seasoned whole chicken and bottle of wine.
