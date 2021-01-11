You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MLK march delayed amid COVID concerns

To keep a dream of unity from turning into a super-spreader event, the people behind the annual Dream Builders of Greenwood Martin Luther King Jr. march are delaying it.

 "We're looking at the numbers. I had COVID, and some other folks I know have had COVID," said Donald Burton, co-founder of Dream Builders. "We just said that maybe it may not be a good time."

The annual march has gone on despite biting cold and inclement weather in recent years, with crowds of more than 50 people each year marching from the Greenwood County Courthouse to Weston Chapel AME Church on East Cambridge Avenue. It's brought together people of all ages, creeds and races to celebrate learning from history and unifying through the messages of the civil rights movement.

The march in 2020 took place Jan. 20 — the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified its first U.S. COVID-19 patient in Washington state. Since that first diagnosis, more than 22 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S, with more than 373,000 of them dying.

Burton said he contracted it a while back, and experienced mild symptoms. However, he's known several people who have died of the virus.

"I don't see the numbers dropping anywhere between now and Monday," he said. "We didn't want to have that on our hands, that someone came and our event became a super-spreader."

Burton said he'll work with other civic organizations to plan an event later in the year, with a date and details to be announced later. Until then, he said, he just wants people to stay safe.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Amid incomplete reporting data, SC adds 2,644 virus cases

COVID-19 update: Amid incomplete reporting data, SC adds 2,644 virus cases

South Carolina's tally of new COVID-19 cases fell to a six-day low on Monday because of incomplete reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

+2
MLK march delayed amid COVID concerns

MLK march delayed amid COVID concerns

To keep a dream of unity from turning into a super-spreader event, the people behind the annual Dream Builders of Greenwood Martin Luther King Jr. march are delaying it.

Greenwood County School District 50 extends virtual learning days because of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 50 extends virtual learning days because of COVID-19

After looking at the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and weighing its options, Greenwood County School District 50 will extend virtual learning through Jan. 22.

Schools in Ninety Six record four positive COVID-19 cases from the weekend

Schools in Ninety Six record four positive COVID-19 cases from the weekend

Several students and staff members at Greenwood County School District 52 tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Friday and Sunday, according to a press release. 

+2
Area parks saw boost in visitation amid COVID shutdowns

Area parks saw boost in visitation amid COVID shutdowns

During a year when people were many businesses and common social destinations saw a stark decrease in visitors because of COVID-19, people instead flocked to some of the parks in Greenwood County.

COVID-19 update: Three more die in Greenwood County as winter virus surge continues

COVID-19 update: Three more die in Greenwood County as winter virus surge continues

Greenwood County added three confirmed COVID-19 deaths and more than 50 new cases on Sunday amid a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home