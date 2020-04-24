You are the owner of this article.
Meiden America proceeds with plant despite COVID-19 pandemic

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com

Despite the pandemic and economic uncertainty across the country, a new facility is preparing to open in Laurens County.

“There is quite a bit which can be accomplished while maintaining proper social distancing measures,” Erinn Murray, marketer for Meiden America, said.

Meidensha Corp. announced on April 15 that the company would locate a Meiden America Switchgear facility in the Fountain Inn area of Laurens County.

This facility will make produce high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers rated 72.5 kV and 145kV. The facility will also use green solutions like solar power and lighting.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has many facilities closed, Meiden America will focus on getting its building up and ready.

“While the coronavirus remains a threat, the company works on plans for renovating the building and conducting interviews via videoconference,” Murray said.

This 60,000-square-foot facility will create 41 jobs. Some of those jobs include assembly personnel and team leaders, testing specialist, purchasing coordinator, sales coordinator, regional sales manager and quality inspector.

“Engineering, sales, sourcing and procurement began this month and full production is planned to begin in October 2020,” Murray reports.

Meiden America has two other facilities in the United States. Located in Northville, Michigan, its main office also houses the Meiden Technical Center. Meidensha Corporation, the parent company of Meiden America, has facilities worldwide including eight factories in Japan and subsidiaries in 12 countries according to Murray.

The Laurens County facility is located at 2200 Old Laurens Road in Fountain Inn.

“Meiden is a great addition to our community,” Jonathan Coleman, president of the Laurens County Development Corp., said. “We look forward to building a long term prosperous relationship with them.”

For information, visit meidensha.com.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

Meiden America proceeds with plant despite COVID-19 pandemic

