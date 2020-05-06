You are the owner of this article.
MEC shuttering Greenwood plant, affecting 165 workers

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com

Citing the ongoing pandemic, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. will close its Greenwood location, affecting the plant’s 165 employees.

“It was a shock,” said Russ Hamilton, a robotic weld engineer. “It’s a tough world and you have to learn how to deal with when this happens.”

Lisa Rikard said “it came as a surprise.” She started at MEC 13 years ago as a forklift driver and worked her way up to quality engineer.

The metal stamping company blamed the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of sales of performance trucks for why it was shuttering the facility. MEC makes parts for commercial vehicles and companies such as Mack, Volvo and Honda.

Hamilton, who has worked for MEC for eight years, thinks the company grew too fast, which played a role, as did the pandemic.

Andrea Norman, HR manager for MEC’s Greenwood location, said the 161 Rock Church Road SE plant will remain open for 60 days to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The company will roll out retention bonuses to keep employees until the shutdown is complete, Norman said. She is also taking steps to contact other manufacturers in the area to see if she can place some of their employees in new jobs.

