Meals on Wheels is still feeding homebound seniors in the community as COVID-19 spreads across the country and state, many of the seniors the organization serves are worried about what will happen next. Meal deliveries have provided security and nourishment for those that depend on it. In the midst of this crisis, the community will help us keep doors open at Piedmont Agency on Aging.
Volunteers are welcome. Meals are picked up at the Meals on Wheels office on Reynolds Park Drive in Greenwood. Each route takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Detailed directions are provided for each route.
Donations are another way to help.
To volunteer, call local Meals on Wheels office at 864-223-2233. Send tax-deductible donations to Piedmont Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648.
