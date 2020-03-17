Following cues from leaders of several other states, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants and bars in the state close to dine-in customers in the latest bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the country and nearly 50 in South Carolina.
"It is allowed and recommended that take-out, curbside, delivery of food to homes, businesses, takeout — all of that be increased and enhanced where ever possible," he said while announcing the order, which is effective Wednesday.
Just after hearing the news, Howard's on Main owner Howard Corley said he was behind the governor's decision, despite being aware of the tough times ahead for the restaurant industry.
"I'm all for it," Corley said. "I think the earlier we get the detection of the virus and lower the spread of it, the better."
He said he plans to have the restaurant open for deliveries and pickup orders and will be working to ensure his employees are paid despite the likelihood of fewer tips with reduced business and no dine-in customers.
"I think it will help us tremendously in the long run, I just hate it for the people who rely on this for their livelihood," he said. "I know it's going to hurt."
T.J. Jenks, general manager at Montague's, said his staff is prepared to serve food safely at curbside, with minimal contact.
"I believe the governor is making a wise decision to stay ahead of the curve with this dangerous virus," Jenks said.
At The Mill House, co-owners Gianpaolo Bonaca and Paul Bartolomeo had already been making concessions to lower dining room capacity to increase the distance between customers. After the governor's order, Bonaca said they'll have to keep adapting to the latest developments.
"At the end of the day, this is all for public safety," he said. "We know the situation is fluid and very dynamic ... so we knew this possibility was always the case."
To adjust, he said the staff has been streamlining the online ordering process for curbside pickup and takeout. He said they're trying to put systems in place that ensure they'll be able to continue serving the community while also taking care of their employees' needs.
The Dixie Drive-In sees a packed dining room almost every afternoon, but owner George Kerhoulas said it will be shut down in the morning. While the staff works to make customers aware that take-out orders are still available, he said he's got a gut feeling that this dine-in shutdown is an overreaction.
"I've never been through this type of experience, so it's a learning experience this time around," he said. "I don't see how a nation can survive if this continues for months, or if this becomes an annual thing whenever a new flu virus comes out."
But Kerhoulas said he's no expert, so staff will be complying with the order and renewing their efforts to sanitize more often.
In his executive order, McMaster also prohibited events of 50 or more people and ordered the Department of Revenue to delay the tax deadline to June 1.
This comes as the state announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total of positive cases to 47. Kershaw County accounts for 22 of those cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had tested positive in Greenwood or surrounding counties.
During his Tuesday afternoon press conference, McMaster said he understood the impact this would have on local businesses.
"The enemy of this virus is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience that any of us could have," McMaster said. "We are asking people to stick together and understand that we are in a crisis."
Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley contributed to this report.
