You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

McKinney explains CARES Act funding; Lane responds to Self CEO

George McKinney

In this photo, captured from the county’s video recording of Tuesday’s meeting, Greenwood County Emergency Management Director George McKinney provides an overview of phase one of the CARES Act money to Greenwood County Council.

Greenwood County Council received an update Tuesday on federal funding allocated to the state to offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina is receiving $1.996 billion in federal money and George McKinney, county emergency management director, talked about the funds, which were allocated under the CARES Act.

“All the funding must be spent by the 31st of December this year,” McKinney said.

McKinney told council the money was split among various state agencies. Under the CARES Act, nearby Greenville County was earmarked for $91 million because it has a population greater than 500,000.

The Department of Administration for state and local government is receiving $270 million.

McKinney said Greenwood County will have a chance to submit grant requests for this money by Aug. 15. The first phase of money is intended to be used for expenditures prior to July 1. The second phase’s use, which contains $668 million, will be decided by the state legislature when it reconvenes in September.

He said funding can be used for emergency medical response, disinfection of public areas, public safety measures, payroll expenses, telework capability improvement, providing paid sick and medical leave and maintaining prisons and jails. McKinney also said the county may be able to obtain funds for other COVID-19-related expenses the county incurs.

“We have another grant that we have, which is public assistance that will be coming from FEMA,” McKinney said.

He said the county can’t request money from both FEMA and the state for the same expense.

“We are looking at focusing our response cost with the FEMA grant and then looking at the CARES Act to do the reopening side of that,” McKinney said.

Council chairman Steven Brown encouraged McKinney and Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell to attend the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation meeting on Monday to discuss what the county needs from the state.

During district reports, Councilman Theo Lane said he responded to the email sent to the full council by Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer and shared some ideas about how the county could provide leadership on encouraging the usage of masks.

Pfeiffer’s email asked council what the county intended to do to encourage the wearing of masks after council voted 3-4 against an ordinance requiring masks be worn in the county. Council approved, on a 4-3 vote, a resolution “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks while in public.

Lane, along with Councilmen Robbie Templeton and Mark Allison, were called out in the email by Pfeiffer asking what each planned to do get more people to wear masks. Lane, Templeton, Allison and Councilwoman Melissa Spencer voted against the ordinance and for the resolution, while Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted for the ordinance and against the resolution.

Lane said he has never received so many messages in a 72-hour timeframe than he did about the mask issue.

He said he is going to communicate the need to wear a mask and follow every other health care precaution. He displayed his own mask that contained the words “Please Mask” written across the front.

Lane said the county can be more assertive in communicating with the public about these precautions. He said he also contacted organizers of Saturday’s protest against the Greenwood City mask ordinance to encourage its participants to wear masks.

“I was delighted that there may have been a few hard heads that didn’t, but the majority of those folks, they were wearing their masks,” Lane said after seeing the photo of the protesters that appeared on the front page of the Index-Journal on Sunday.

Lane said he wanted the county to look into buying masks for county residents who cannot afford them.

Brown asked McKinney and Chappell to look into the county buying masks and partnering with an existing agency to distribute them.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

McKinney explains CARES Act funding; Lane responds to Self CEO

McKinney explains CARES Act funding; Lane responds to Self CEO

Greenwood County Council received an update Tuesday on federal funding allocated to the state to offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
Health officials address public's COVID-19 questions

Health officials address public's COVID-19 questions

In the whirlwind of information associated with the coronavirus pandemic, many people are facing uncertainty and doubt, and have taken to social media to pose these questions.

+3
Lakelands private schools announce reopening plans for the 2020-21

Lakelands private schools announce reopening plans for the 2020-21

Private schools in the Lakelands won’t necessarily follow public schools’ plans to reopen for the 2020-21 school year like they did when all pre-K-12 schools closed per Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order in March.

COVID-19 update: 2 confirmed, 3 probable deaths recorded in Lakelands; total statewide cases push toward 75K mark

COVID-19 update: 2 confirmed, 3 probable deaths recorded in Lakelands; total statewide cases push toward 75K mark

Laurens County has two confirmed and four probable COVID-19 deaths, while Greenwood County has three probable deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials whose daily reporting so far is showing a continued climb in the number of cases and deaths across South Carolina.

District 51 to implement flexible hybrid model for reopening of schools

District 51 to implement flexible hybrid model for reopening of schools

Schools in Ware Shoals will reopen on a flexible hybrid model.

Matthew Hensley: For COVID-19 information, not all doctors are the same

Matthew Hensley: For COVID-19 information, not all doctors are the same

If you have ventured out into the wide world of Facebook or some other destination on social media, you have likely seen videos of doctors discussing the novel coronavirus and what it means for you and your loved ones.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home