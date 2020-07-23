McKinney explains CARES Act funding; Lane responds to Self CEO

Greenwood County Council received an update Tuesday on federal funding allocated to the state to offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Carolina is receiving $1.996 billion in federal money and George McKinney, county emergency management director, talked about the funds, which were allocated under the CARES Act.
“All the funding must be spent by the 31st of December this year,” McKinney said.
McKinney told council the money was split among various state agencies. Under the CARES Act, nearby Greenville County was earmarked for $91 million because it has a population greater than 500,000.
The Department of Administration for state and local government is receiving $270 million.
McKinney said Greenwood County will have a chance to submit grant requests for this money by Aug. 15. The first phase of money is intended to be used for expenditures prior to July 1. The second phase’s use, which contains $668 million, will be decided by the state legislature when it reconvenes in September.
He said funding can be used for emergency medical response, disinfection of public areas, public safety measures, payroll expenses, telework capability improvement, providing paid sick and medical leave and maintaining prisons and jails. McKinney also said the county may be able to obtain funds for other COVID-19-related expenses the county incurs.
“We have another grant that we have, which is public assistance that will be coming from FEMA,” McKinney said.
He said the county can’t request money from both FEMA and the state for the same expense.
“We are looking at focusing our response cost with the FEMA grant and then looking at the CARES Act to do the reopening side of that,” McKinney said.
Council chairman Steven Brown encouraged McKinney and Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell to attend the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation meeting on Monday to discuss what the county needs from the state.
During district reports, Councilman Theo Lane said he responded to the email sent to the full council by Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer and shared some ideas about how the county could provide leadership on encouraging the usage of masks.
Pfeiffer’s email asked council what the county intended to do to encourage the wearing of masks after council voted 3-4 against an ordinance requiring masks be worn in the county. Council approved, on a 4-3 vote, a resolution “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks while in public.
Lane, along with Councilmen Robbie Templeton and Mark Allison, were called out in the email by Pfeiffer asking what each planned to do get more people to wear masks. Lane, Templeton, Allison and Councilwoman Melissa Spencer voted against the ordinance and for the resolution, while Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted for the ordinance and against the resolution.
Lane said he has never received so many messages in a 72-hour timeframe than he did about the mask issue.
He said he is going to communicate the need to wear a mask and follow every other health care precaution. He displayed his own mask that contained the words “Please Mask” written across the front.
Lane said the county can be more assertive in communicating with the public about these precautions. He said he also contacted organizers of Saturday’s protest against the Greenwood City mask ordinance to encourage its participants to wear masks.
“I was delighted that there may have been a few hard heads that didn’t, but the majority of those folks, they were wearing their masks,” Lane said after seeing the photo of the protesters that appeared on the front page of the Index-Journal on Sunday.
Lane said he wanted the county to look into buying masks for county residents who cannot afford them.
Brown asked McKinney and Chappell to look into the county buying masks and partnering with an existing agency to distribute them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.