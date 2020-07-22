McCravy: Districts should guide reopening plans

State Rep. John McCravy said he isn’t involved in making school reopening plans, but he thinks officials should stand by school districts’ decisions because they have analyzed and studied issues their stakeholders and parents have brought to their attention.
“I would have to defer my opinion to that of the school district superintendents and the local school boards who have planned and done the hard work of coming up with these plans,” he said. “I think they’ve spent the time and effort to find out from parents what their preferences were, they explored the situation and looked at all the factors.”
McCravy said he understood Gov. Henry McMaster recommending districts provide parents an option to send their children to school full time for face-to-face instruction, but he also understands that school districts need to do what’s best for their children and parents.
“Frankly, our school districts have already spent a month planning, and after talking to parents, have done what they felt like was best,” he said. “They need to talk with them (parents and stakeholders) so every school district may be different.”
Districts were ordered by McMaster to submit their reopening plans to state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on July 17, but Greenwood County School District 50 was granted a one-week extension to finalize its plan.
