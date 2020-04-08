Twelve more COVID-19 patients have died in South Carolina as the state reported 139 new cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus on Wednesday.
Laurens County, McCormick County and Newberry County each reported the death of a COVID-19 patient. They were all listed as elderly, which means they were 60 or older, with underlying conditions.
Greenwood County and Laurens County each saw two new cases of the novel coronavirus while Abbeville County reported an additional case.
So far, 2,552 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 63 deaths have been linked to the virus. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 6
Edgefield — 6
Greenwood — 14
Laurens — 8
McCormick — 2
Newberry — 9
Saluda — 5
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Tuesday, 24,634 COIVD-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
