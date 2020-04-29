You are the owner of this article.
McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

  • From staff reports
McCormick High School's 2019 graduating class dances to "Suge" by DaBaby. The school's Class of 2020 will get to enjoy its own in-person graduation ceremony on June 5, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They probably won't stand so close, however.

Seniors at McCormick High School will have a sliver of normalcy during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school announced on its Facebook page that an in-person graduation ceremony will take place June 5.

The post also said state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman told all South Carolina schools they can provide no more than two tickets per graduate.

“This was not our original plan, but during this uncertain time, MHS and MCSD will abide by the regulations provided by the State Department (of Education),” the post said.

District officials are working to livestream the graduation for the family and friends of graduates who won’t be able to attend the ceremony. In addition, WCTel is working to record the event. The time for the graduation ceremony was not specified in the post.

The announcement comes on the heels of Abbeville County School District’s decision to host an in-person ceremony for all Dixie and Abbeville high school graduates.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

