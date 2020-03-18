McCormick CPW is closing its lobby to customers to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The drive-thru is still operational and customers can pay by phone or online.
They are working on dropping the online processing fees usually assessed on online transactions.
"We are looking at maybe absorbing the cost of fees," General Manager Adam Hedden said. "We are trying to do whatever we can do."
Customers can reach McCormick CPW at 864-852-2224 or mccormickcpw.com.
