As McCormick County gears up to pass an emergency ordinance, officials have taken steps to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect the public and their employees.
County Administrator Columbus Stephens said in an email Thursday that county council was preparing to approve an emergency ordinance, but he wasn't immediately available by phone to give details on the ordinance.
All water and sewer customers are required to pay by mail, online or through the drive-through window at the county's administration building. All visitation at the county jail has been suspended, as have all county recreation and sports programs.
At the courthouse, there's a limit on the number of people allowed in offices at a given time. The McCormick County Library closed Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice, and people are advised not to visit county offices in person unless absolutely necessary.
"Residents are encouraged to limit travel out of county for essential trips only, to minimize the likelihood of bringing the virus in from a neighboring county," the email said. "All private organizations are encouraged to follow the CDC recommendations regarding limiting group gatherings to 50 people or less."
Residents are urged to monitor the McCormick County Emergency Management Division website, the county's website and its Facebook page for updates.
