McCormick County schools will not operate on year-round calendar for 2020-21 school year

McCormick County School District will not operate on a year-round calendar for 2020-21 academic year and instead will begin school on Aug. 17 using a hybrid model.
The hybrid model will consist of assigning students to attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be used for remediation, enrichment, professional development and deep cleaning of the district’s buildings.
“While we are committed to our year-round calendar, this will not be an option this year,” Superintendent Jaime Hembree said. “We will plan to return to our year-round calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Teachers and staff are scheduled to return to school Aug. 10, and the district will also be serving a select group of students in grades K-8 from Aug. 3-7 for LEAP days.
The announcement came at a special called meeting on Wednesday in which three calendars were presented, and the district’s board of trustees approved Calendar A.
The original first day of school would have been today, but now students and teachers will have another three weeks to prepare for the new school year.
