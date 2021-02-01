You have permission to edit this article.
McCormick County schools return to virtual learning

McCormick County School District

McCormick County schools will move to all virtual instruction because of a high number of quarantines, the McCormick County School District announced in a Facebook post.

The change starts Wednesday and students will return on Feb. 12. During that time, staff members will perform deep cleans on classrooms, buildings and buses.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate through these trying times,” the Facebook post said. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Students will return to a hybrid model on Feb. 15.

