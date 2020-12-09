You are the owner of this article.
McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County School District

McCormick County School District will move to virtual-only instruction on Thursday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, with McCormick County having a high incidence of the virus with about 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The district will remain virtual-only through Dec. 18, then return to hybrid instruction Jan. 6. Administrators recommend students get tested during winter break.

Superintendent Jaime Hembree told school board members on Monday that the district hopes to return to a four-day schedule in February.

The district surveyed parents and staff, finding 43% of parents want their children to return to a four-day schedule, with the district using Friday to deep clean. A quarter of teachers said they aren’t comfortable with returning to a four-day week.

