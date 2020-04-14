State health officials reported 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including the fourth recorded case in McCormick County. The state also saw 10 more COVID-19 patients die.

Statewide, there have been 3,553 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 97 deaths associated with the illness. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 9

Edgefield — 9

Greenwood — 18

Laurens — 14 (1 death)

McCormick — 4 (1 death)

Newberry — 15 (1 death)

Saluda — 7

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to data released last week, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Tuesday, 33,872 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there are 25,379 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results. The estimated number of cases for Greenwood County is 129.