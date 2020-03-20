McCormick County officials adopted an emergency ordinance, declaring a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a special called meeting that was not publicly advertised or shared with the Index-Journal, McCormick County Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance. The meeting was conducted through the GoToMeeting app, which Abbeville County used to have its publicly accessible meeting Thursday and voted to declare a state of emergency.
In an email, McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said all county offices are closed to the public. Government officials will still be providing their services to the public, however, and he urged residents to watch the county's website and Facebook pages for updates.
Stephens said in the email that county officials are working on an emergency plan for the anticipated problems and challenges the coronavirus presents. The emergency ordinance remains in effect until the emergency conditions subside, or until the ordinance expires 61 days after its passage, whichever comes first.
