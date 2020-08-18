McCormick County Council approves mask mandate

When it came to COVID-19, McCormick County maintained its place at the bottom of the list for cases per capita for months.
Now, however, County Chairman Charles Jennings says the county is a hot spot.
That’s not hyperbole. According to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the county had the fourth-highest number of new cases per capita in South Carolina for a seven-day span ending Monday.
With the county’s increasing number of cases and state data released last week that linked mask mandates to significant drops in new cases, County Council decided to approve an emergency ordinance Tuesday night that requires people to wear face coverings.
Before the vote, Jennings said such an ordinance was “the only way we can get these numbers under control.”
Under the ordinance, anyone entering any commercial or public building will be required to wear a mask unless they are 2 or younger, or they are unable to safely wear such a face covering. Employees of restaurants, retailers, groceries, salons and pharmacies also will be required to cover their faces.
These requirements won’t apply to day cares, schools, churches or gyms where social distancing is possible, or while eating at a restaurant or swimming in a pool.
“Education and voluntary compliance are the desired means of enforcement,” according to the ordinance, but the county can take legal action against businesses not enforcing the ordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will expire after 60 days unless the county ends its state of emergency before then.
Jennings stressed that everyone needs to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands to prevent the spread of the virus. He called on county officials to set an example.
“I am glad to see everyone in here is wearing their face masks,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.