In an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce will be closed for walk-in service until further notice. Staff will continue to answer phone calls and emails. The Chamber will still provide fax, copy and notary services by appointment.
New conference room bookings will be suspended until at least April 13. Membership payment can be sent to P.O. Box 938, McCormick, SC 29835 or made online at mccormickscchamber.org.
For assistance, call 864-852-2835 or email info@mccormickscchamber.org.
