McCormick County administration building closes after confirmed COVID-19 case

McCormick County Administration Center

McCormick County's administration building closed at 1 p.m. Thursday after it was determined someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the building, an email from Crystal Barnes, assistant to the administrator, said.

"We will be closed beginning 1 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 to sanitize the entire building," the email said.

The building will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

The planning commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday has been postponed.

The McCormick County Administration Building is located at 610 S. Mine St. in McCormick.

