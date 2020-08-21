You have permission to edit this article.
McCormick Correctional inmate dies of COVID-19

A 73-year-old inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution has died of COVID-19.

Jerry Lee Henderson, who was serving a life sentence after his 1971 conviction for murder in Greenville County, died Friday at an outside hospital four days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, state prison officials announced. He is the 13th South Carolina inmate to die of the virus. The state Department of Corrections notes he had several underlying medical conditions.

As of Friday, 31 inmates and nine staff members at the McCormick prison had tested positive. Five of the staff members have recovered. The maximum-security prison houses 880 male inmates.

Across the South Carolina prison system, 1,323 inmates have tested positive for the virus, 495 of whom have recovered. There are 103 active staff cases. The agency is responsible for 16,232 inmates.

Leath Correctional has 14 active inmate cases and three active staff cases. The nearby federal prison in Edgefield has 20 active inmate cases and 17 active staff cases, while 73 inmates and nine staff members have recovered.

To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.

Any employee who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days. Any employee who tests positive for the virus is unable to return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens counties each recorded a confirmed COVID-19 death on Friday while Abbeville and Greenwood each also recorded a probably COVID-19 death.

