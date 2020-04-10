An employee at McCormick Correctional Institution tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the state prison system.
It marks the first prison worker in the Lakelands to test positive for COVID-19.
While no inmates have tested positive, 26 state Department of Corrections employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Thursday night, including eight noninstitutional staff members who aren’t based at a prison. Five cases have been reported at Broad River Correctional. Camille Graham, Lee and Wateree River each have two reported cases. There is one case each at Goodman, Kirkland, Livesay, Manning, Turbeville and Tyger River.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks.
In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they didn’t have fevers.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
