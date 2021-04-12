You are the owner of this article.
McCormick church recognized for helping vaccinate thousands

New Hope 01

DHEC officials presented New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with an award recognizing their help in vaccinating thousands of people in the McCormick area. From left, Dr. Kandi Fredere, Shannon Winn, Verda Musier, Lydia Butler, Mary Stackhouse and the Rev. Michael Butler.

 SUBMITTED

Churches have played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic, and state health officials have recognized a local church for its work in helping vaccinate more than 2,000 people.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church was on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s radar early in the pandemic. DHEC first reached out to the McCormick-area church in spring 2020 to hold community testing events there.

“Then they called again in December or January,” said the Rev. Michael Butler, pastor of New Hope. “They were looking for places in rural communities, away from town centers, to administer vaccines.”

The church had a learning and community center that fit the bill, and Butler welcomed the state health staff in. As of April 5, the church had hosted 17 vaccine clinics, vaccinating 2,051 people.

“It’s been good for the community and beyond. We’ve had people from neighboring counties and beyond,” Butler said. “We’ve had people come from as far away as Myrtle Beach.”

Smaller towns and rural areas weren’t seeming to get their fair share of attention from health officials early on, Butler said, so partnerships with community groups and churches were essential for getting services to people in these areas. Besides hosting these clinics, Butler said his church also helped hand out food boxes through another federal program.

“We’re mandated by God to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and care for the weak and sickened,” he said. “Churches are central in every community where we live, which is considered the Bible Belt. During every crisis that has happened, people have gravitated to churches for help.”

Butler said it’s not about the assistance New Hope gave to its community, but the help each church is called to give to the people it can serve. DHEC honored New Hope for its efforts in a news release, giving the church a “community heroes” award.

“New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is helping us bring vaccines to the people, making it easy, safe and convenient for community members to get their shots,” said Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC Upstate Regional Health Director. “Rev. Butler and the entire New Hope family continue to be incredible partners and we are thankful for all they continue to do.”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

McCormick church recognized for helping vaccinate thousands





