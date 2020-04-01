As new cases of COVID-19 dot the map, one Lakelands county has so far avoided joining the list counties with known cases of the new coronavirus: McCormick.
“We can attribute that to folks are staying home,” said Chris Doolittle, emergency services director for McCormick County.
Doolittle said a few residents had symptoms consistent with the virus, but none have tested positive. Those with symptoms have been encouraged to call ahead to a drive-through clinic to be tested.
The rural county of fewer than 10,000 residents is among just three counties in the state that had not seen a positive result as of Wednesday. The other two are Cherokee and Hampton.
McCormick County does not have a hospital within its boundaries — the nearest hospital is Self Regional Medical Center — but it does have two doctor's offices, which are providing testing.
Doolittle said residents have followed social distancing guidelines, which is likely why it hasn't seen a positive case.
“Ninety percent of the time, we are socially distant,” Doolittle said, stressing that the residents themselves are spread out. Beyond that, he thinks most people are staying home except to go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy.
In recent days, state health officials have warned that there is no county or ZIP code that is safe from COVID-19, cautioning South Carolinians that it remains important to follow the guidelines to slow the spread of the respiratory virus.
So far, 1,293 cumulative cases of the new coronavirus have been reported across 43 counties in South Carolina, with 26 deaths associated with the disease.
The virus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
