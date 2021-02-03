You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: Why so many obituaries? COVID-19

Matthew Hensley

MATTHEW HENSLEY

If you think you have been seeing more obituaries than usual, you are correct.

This January, we published 234 obituaries and death notices, a 21.2% jump from last year when we printed 193. August 2020, which saw 178 obituaries, jumped 47.1% from 2019. From July — that’s when we first saw deaths surge from COVID-19 — to January, these notices increased by 15%. At this point, we’re already at about 30 for February — or roughly 250% of where we were at this time in February 2020 — so there’s every reason to believe this higher rate will continue.

Interestingly, when we were under the largest individual restrictions from March to June, we actually saw a 17% decline in obituaries from 2019.

Obituaries are an imperfect measure — not every family requests one and they seldom contain a cause of death — but the increases we saw roughly correspond with South Carolina’s spikes in deaths and the COVID-19 deaths we saw locally.

The United States has actually experienced weekly excess deaths since the end of March through the first week of January, a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. In case “excess deaths” isn’t in your lexicon, here is an explanation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods.”

In other words, this isn’t some media hoax. It didn’t end with the election. This is not “just the flu,” having already killed more than 400,000 Americans, 6,000 South Carolinians and 300 people in the Lakelands. And we know from the excess number of deaths that these weren’t merely from other causes and misclassified as COVID-19 as some would like you to think.

Yes, we’re all tired of hearing about it, but we need to do what we can to prevent spread until enough people can get vaccinated for herd immunity. We are still months away from that. In the meantime, mask up, keep your distance and wash your hands often.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or mhensley@indexjournal.com, or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Obituaries published in IJ

Month # printed Prior year Change % change
Jan. 2021Total 2341880 1931845 4135 21.2%1.9%
Dec. 2020 148 150 -2 -1.3%
Nov. 2020 133 154 -21 -13.6%
Oct. 2020 156 136 20 14.7%
Sept. 2020 152 138 14 10.1%
Aug. 2020 178 121 57 47.1%
July 2020 175 131 44 33.6%
June 2020 130 177 -47 -26.6%
May 2020 135 156 -21 -13.5%
April 2020 133 147 -14 -9.5%
March 2020 149 180 -31 -17.2%
Feb. 2020 157 162 -5 -3.1%
