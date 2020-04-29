You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: Who knew I was truly ahead of my time?

I have a confession to make.

I drank bleach and have not to my knowledge contracted the novel coronavirus. Who knew that would make me a visionary?

Now, those facts are separated by more than three decades.

You see, I was a “busy” toddler — at least that’s how my dad always put it. I think my mom had a different word.

One day in the mid-1980s, my mom was trying to get some laundry washed. She loaded in the whites, added some detergent, dumped in a cap full of Clorox, then set down the white plastic bottle with blue-and-red labeling just long enough to close and start the washer.

When she turned around to twist the lid back on, my little chubby hands were tilting back the jug as the cleaner ran down my face.

(I know some of you are thinking that this explains a lot. Well, I seldom got sick as a kid, so maybe?)

I probably didn’t have more than a swallow of that sodium hypochlorite liquid known to kill germs, but my parents were worried enough to call poison control as I burped up the cleaner.

None of us knew then that we were setting a trend.

I’ll be honest, I don’t actually remember this episode, but heard about it many times from my mom and dad. But why should I doubt the same parents who told me the Tooth Fairy exists and that airplanes don’t produce mind-controlling chemtrails?

Flash forward to 2020 and guzzling disinfectant is all the craze.

We can argue about whether President Trump advocated internal use of cleaners to kill infection or if reporters made a story out of something that wasn’t. Either way, reports out of New York indicated a spike in people calling poison control and the governor of Maryland said his state fielded hundreds of calls from people wanting to know about consuming disinfectants to kill the new coronavirus.

Doctors, health care officials and even disinfectant makers are warning the liquids that kill microbes and clean whites are harmful if swallowed. Instead, they say social distancing is that surest and safest bet at stopping the spread of this respiratory virus.

Now, perhaps I’ve avoided getting COVID-19 by working from home, limiting trips out, keeping my distance from people who aren’t immediate family members and frequently washing my hands. Or maybe I contracted the virus and never exhibited even minor symptoms, which happens.

But, hey, it might be that bleach. I mean, toddler me thought it was a good idea. Isn’t that good enough?

It’s not the first time a Hensley originated something derided as dangerous. The first snake handler is often claimed to be George Went Hensley, who might be some distant kin to me. He, uh, died of a snake bite.

By the way, if you do somehow manage to find bleach — which perhaps fortunately is in short supply — and decide to give it the good old college try, make sure you keep the number for 911 handy. Odds are, you’ll need it.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

