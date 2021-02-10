You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: We're still in this together

South Carolina’s seven-day new COVID-19 case average has dropped by more than half since Jan. 8. Hospitalizations linked to the virus have dropped by about 40%. Greenwood County, which saw its highest seven-day average on Jan. 14, saw that figure tumble from 84 to 33.

While new cases have plunged, the number of people being tested has significantly increased, meaning health officials are less likely to miss cases.

This is all great news, even if levels of new cases and hospitalizations are still elevated compared to October and November.

However, continuing in this positive direction is dependent on us. We have to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing for the foreseeable future until we’ve reached herd immunity, although there is some debate about what herd immunity will look like.

Importantly, the herculean task of vaccinating must continue in earnest.

The stakes have actually increased. There are new strains thought to be more virulent than what we were already encountering, two of which are already in South Carolina.

And really, it should be no surprise that there are new strains. Every time this virus replicates itself, whether it’s spreading from cell to cell or person to person, is another chance for it to mutate in some meaningful way. More than 100 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the virus has replicated billions, perhaps trillions, of times.

Health officials think the vaccines are still effective against the newly discovered strains, but there have already been reports of people who had COVID-19 in recent months and became reinfected because they encountered one of the new strains. That could create significant potential for more spread — which also comes with the risk of newer strains emerging — unless we continue to do our part and minimize spread.

That’s why we need to follow the guidance from health agencies, which includes masking up, keeping your distance, staying home when you’re sick and washing your hands often. I would also encourage employers who are able to allow workers to telecommute, as we are doing at the Index-Journal, to limit risk of spread.

And if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine, get inoculated if you can (unless your doctor gives you different guidance). There are few reports of side effects beyond a sore arm.

Please, keep doing your part. We can only get through this pandemic together.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or mhensley@indexjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter, @IJMattHensley.

