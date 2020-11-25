You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Hensley: This year, let's be thankful for our health

Matthew Hensley

MATTHEW HENSLEY

That annual celebration of harvest and giving of thanks we celebrate every fourth Thursday in November is just one day away.

But while we’re thinking of what we’re thankful for, here is something to keep in mind: Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in South Carolina on March 2, Greenwood County has averaged one confirmed COVID-19 death every 3 1/2 days and more than 10 new positive tests daily.

Sorry, I forgot to mention that this is yet another one of those nagging pieces meant to encourage you to push through the pandemic fatigue, keep washing your hands (we all hope you were doing that do begin with) and abide by all those other coronavirus precautions so we are around next year.

I know you’re tired of hearing about it. We’re tired of writing about it. Including our daily web updates, we’ve published more than 1,000 locally produced stories, columns, editorials and briefs on the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging anywhere from a few sentences to more than 3,000 words.

But this is important.

More than 4,000 of our fellow South Carolinians have succumbed to this respiratory virus and we’ll have to bury hundreds, perhaps thousands more in the Palmetto State before vaccines are adequately distributed and in use to quell the spread. And Greenwood County reached 76 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, matching the number of people killed on Greenwood County roads since Jan. 1, 2017.

While most will only see minor symptoms, we can all become carriers and share this disease with the most vulnerable in our families and communities. That means it remains important to take precautions.

Obviously we can’t gather around the dinner table and gobble up turkey while wearing a mask that covers our mouth and nose. Imagine having to lift up your cloth covering for each morsel — or that time you would forget to remove your mask while shoveling in a gravy-laden bite!

And if you haven’t already tested before turkey as Gov. Henry McMaster urged, chances are that it’s too late to get results back before our favorite eating holiday.

But there are a number of things we can do.

First, we can be understanding. If a friend or family member is not comfortable with face-to-face interaction, there’s no need to begrudge them for not coming — especially if they are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19. And how difficult would it be to do a virtual drop-in with those staying at home instead of visiting in person? It would not be hard at all.

Second, while masked meals are obviously not feasible, we can still look at arrangements — distancing at dinner, eating outside, etc. — that can limit risk to people who don’t live in the same household while still eating relatively together.

Third, we can mask up before sitting on the sofa to watch Macy’s or football with distant relations and keep a bit more distance from those who don’t live with us. And maybe linger less, even if the quick goodbye is difficult in the South.

Finally — and this should go without saying — anyone who is sick should stay at home and not have others over. Period.

For me, Thanksgiving is going to be spent at home with my wife and daughter with good TV and better food. No grandparents. No aunts or uncles. No cousins. For us, that’s been the norm. And it’s not a bad idea for others who don’t yet have firm plans for Thursday.

Beyond the turkey day sacrifices, we need to keep up some of our better habits — wearing masks, keeping our distance, opting for curbside pickup and take-out when possible, etc. — that can help keep the numbers down. We are just 30 days from Christmas, so we have just a few weeks to stay off COVID-19’s naughty list and keep hospital beds as empty as we can.

Let’s hope that most of us can be thankful for our health, this year and next.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Matthew Hensley: This year, let's be thankful for our health

Matthew Hensley: This year, let's be thankful for our health

That annual celebration of harvest and giving of thanks we celebrate every fourth Thursday in November is just one day away.

Ascend donates masks to Greenwood businesses

In true holiday spirit, Ascend Performance Materials has partnered with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to provide free masks for local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

COVID-19 update: 3 die in Greenwood County as SC virus deaths top 4,000

COVID-19 update: 3 die in Greenwood County as SC virus deaths top 4,000

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Greenwood County, state health officials announced Tuesday, increasing the county’s confirmed toll to 76.

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

As Greenwood County surpasses 2,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and as the number of cases continues to climb nationwide, the second Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and…

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Newberry County now ranks 4th in state for COVID-19 infections

Newberry County now ranks 4th in state for COVID-19 infections

In the past month, Newberry County has shot up to the fourth-highest cumulative COVID-19 infection rate in the state.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home