Matthew Hensley: This year, let's be thankful for our health

That annual celebration of harvest and giving of thanks we celebrate every fourth Thursday in November is just one day away.
But while we’re thinking of what we’re thankful for, here is something to keep in mind: Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in South Carolina on March 2, Greenwood County has averaged one confirmed COVID-19 death every 3 1/2 days and more than 10 new positive tests daily.
Sorry, I forgot to mention that this is yet another one of those nagging pieces meant to encourage you to push through the pandemic fatigue, keep washing your hands (we all hope you were doing that do begin with) and abide by all those other coronavirus precautions so we are around next year.
I know you’re tired of hearing about it. We’re tired of writing about it. Including our daily web updates, we’ve published more than 1,000 locally produced stories, columns, editorials and briefs on the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging anywhere from a few sentences to more than 3,000 words.
But this is important.
More than 4,000 of our fellow South Carolinians have succumbed to this respiratory virus and we’ll have to bury hundreds, perhaps thousands more in the Palmetto State before vaccines are adequately distributed and in use to quell the spread. And Greenwood County reached 76 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, matching the number of people killed on Greenwood County roads since Jan. 1, 2017.
While most will only see minor symptoms, we can all become carriers and share this disease with the most vulnerable in our families and communities. That means it remains important to take precautions.
Obviously we can’t gather around the dinner table and gobble up turkey while wearing a mask that covers our mouth and nose. Imagine having to lift up your cloth covering for each morsel — or that time you would forget to remove your mask while shoveling in a gravy-laden bite!
And if you haven’t already tested before turkey as Gov. Henry McMaster urged, chances are that it’s too late to get results back before our favorite eating holiday.
But there are a number of things we can do.
First, we can be understanding. If a friend or family member is not comfortable with face-to-face interaction, there’s no need to begrudge them for not coming — especially if they are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19. And how difficult would it be to do a virtual drop-in with those staying at home instead of visiting in person? It would not be hard at all.
Second, while masked meals are obviously not feasible, we can still look at arrangements — distancing at dinner, eating outside, etc. — that can limit risk to people who don’t live in the same household while still eating relatively together.
Third, we can mask up before sitting on the sofa to watch Macy’s or football with distant relations and keep a bit more distance from those who don’t live with us. And maybe linger less, even if the quick goodbye is difficult in the South.
Finally — and this should go without saying — anyone who is sick should stay at home and not have others over. Period.
For me, Thanksgiving is going to be spent at home with my wife and daughter with good TV and better food. No grandparents. No aunts or uncles. No cousins. For us, that’s been the norm. And it’s not a bad idea for others who don’t yet have firm plans for Thursday.
Beyond the turkey day sacrifices, we need to keep up some of our better habits — wearing masks, keeping our distance, opting for curbside pickup and take-out when possible, etc. — that can help keep the numbers down. We are just 30 days from Christmas, so we have just a few weeks to stay off COVID-19’s naughty list and keep hospital beds as empty as we can.
Let’s hope that most of us can be thankful for our health, this year and next.
