You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

Matthew Hensley

MATTHEW HENSLEY

In the past seven days, South Carolina recorded its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases. And its second highest. And third. And fourth. Things slacked off Tuesday, with the daily tally only ranking ninth so far.

Needless to say, we’re seeing a spike in new cases, which in the past has been followed by a spike in hospitalizations and a spike in deaths.

How soon? Well, the spike in cases this summer started July 1 or so and deaths jumped the week of July 12-18 and peaked the following week before they tapered off gradually through the rest of summer before dropping to almost the pre-spike average in late September. The current spike started Dec. 2, and if it follows suit, we should see elevated deaths the week of Dec. 12-18 — yes, that’s next week — and the peak would come the week of Christmas.

Our last peak week saw 324 deaths, or about three times what we’ve been averaging as of late. And our new case levels are 22% higher now than they were during the prior surge in cases.

At the same time, there were outbreaks in some nursing homes about that time that contributed to the high death toll, so perhaps it will be lower than what we saw this summer. And doctors are much better at fighting the virus than they were five months ago. Still, we should anticipate higher than usual deaths.

So, what can we do to prevent such a spike in deaths?

In some ways, there is not much we can do to stop a surge in deaths. I know it’s not what you want to hear, but many of those who will die in the coming weeks have already been infected. Too many of us have already made our beds and theirs by attending large gatherings or ignoring guidance about masks and distancing, causing a ripple of new cases to spread across the community as part of a Thanksgiving-related spike.

But there are still significant steps we can take to stop further spread, especially if we want to see cases and deaths decline in the following weeks.

Think back to the spring when state health officials told us that more people needed to be tested and that a percent positive above 10% was an indication that far too many people were being tested. Well, the average number of tests coming back positive over the past week exceeded 20%, which is a clear indication that a number of cases aren’t getting diagnosed. That means people who have contracted COVID-19 are going about their daily lives and potentially spreading the virus.

You can do your part by getting tested, especially if you’ve been to a large gathering or have not been wearing a mask and keeping your distance. Otherwise, you could be one of the people spreading the virus to those you see every day, including coworkers and fellow church-goers.

Embracing mask-wearing, which study after study supports despite what naysayers claim, is another key to slowing spread. Avoiding large gatherings and socially distancing, even during Christmas, is also important.

Right now, the Lakelands is lagging behind much of the Upstate, which is seeing the brunt of the spike. We all want it to stay that way. We aren’t like Pickens County, which not only leads the state for infection rate but also saw a full 1% of its residents test positive for the virus in the past two weeks. For us, it was a little less than half a percent.

Still, somewhere between 1 out of every 900 Greenwood County residents and 1 out of every 833 have died of the respiratory virus, depending on whether you include probable virus deaths or just those confirmed to have COVID-19. And deaths will continue to grow until officials and health care workers can fully roll out the vaccine, which will take months. That is why it is so important to wear a mask, keep your distance and stay home when you’re sick.

And if you have potential exposure, it is important to get tested so you can do your part to slow the spread by staying home. Need to know where to get tested? Visit the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, scdhec.gov, or check with your health care provider.

Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

Students in Ninety Six will finish out the semester with hybrid instruction because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Tuesday during a school board meeting.

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County schools moving to virtual instruction

McCormick County School District will move to virtual-only instruction on Thursday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, with McCormick County having a high incidence of the virus with about 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

Matthew Hensley: Test early and often

In the past seven days, South Carolina recorded its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases. And its second highest. And third. And fourth. Things slacked off Tuesday, with the daily tally only ranking ninth so far.

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

For a fifth consecutive day, South Carolina added more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as percent positive remains elevated.

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Now is not the time to let down our guards, said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center.

COVID-19 update: SC records 2,413 new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records 2,413 new cases

After five consecutive days with more than 20% of tests coming back positive, percent positive dropped to 19.4% on Monday as South Carolina recorded its fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home