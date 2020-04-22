There are a number of South Carolinians worried that reopening retailers and public beaches will allow unfettered spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened more than 2.5 million worldwide and is linked to thousands of deaths.
I understand the concern because this virus is still around and remains a real threat to public health; however, the concerns that these particular reopenings pose a major risk for spread seem overstated.
First, let’s consider the purpose of closing retailers.
At no point has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that businesses spread the virus. Instead, the health agency says the disease is spread by close, personal contact. If we can keep six feet away from one another, using masks, sneeze guards and the like to protect each other when we can’t, then we are doing the suggested social distancing. Add in sanitizing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick, then we’re doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. That’s not according to some self-proclaimed health expert, either, but represents the guidance delivered by the CDC.
Closing businesses that require you to be within six feet of other people is one tool government has used to curb transmitting the virus. However, there are other ways to get there, such as the requirements limiting how many customers can be in a store at once. For some of these retailers, the only real difference between customer limits and outright shuttering is that the employees of the stores themselves are home, but that comes with a deep economic cost.
Frankly, I’m skeptical that closing select retailers had a major impact on slowing spread because potential customers had other avenues for conducting in-person purchases of those same products.
Do you want craft supplies because you’re now your kid’s art teacher? Need pants with an extra-stretchy waistband because you are consistently closer to your kitchen? Are you outfitting part of your house to double as an office? Instead of going to a craft, clothing or furniture store for those goods, you can join the ranks trying to enter Walmart, Target or some other big-box retailer.
Heck, if you want to buy flowers, you can stop by a grocery or gas station in a pinch when florists are closed.
Could closing select retailers have pushed more customers into others? It’s hard to say. There is no data available that can speak to this. My gut tells me purchases are down in general as we all face uncertain weeks and months to come, but the corporate-owned stores that were allowed to stay open have to be in better shape than the small businesses that were closed.
Remember, too, that these aren’t businesses that have a lot of people close together. At this point, we aren’t reopening movie theaters or restaurant dining rooms, which might prove difficult.
One caveat, though. Retailers will have to think about where potential risks are in their stores. For instance, do dressing rooms create a potential area for spread? Is there a way to mitigate the risk of transmission in dressing rooms or should they be closed?
Beaches were closed for largely the same reason as retail stores. Spring break brought crowds to the beach as the coronavirus-related restrictions were first being put in place.
Now, tourism has dropped off. No one is going to spend a weekend at Myrtle Beach for the chance to visit closed restaurants, assuming people even think it’s safe to travel. Gov. Henry McMaster has authorized law enforcement to, within their discretion, disperse groups of three or more people.
While many of us probably envision the crowded, white sand beaches of Amity Island — it’s hard not to with the number of “Jaws” memes floating around — the only people likely walking down to hear the roar of the ocean right now are locals getting the recreation allowed under McMaster’s work-or-home order. If crowds start forming at beaches, McMaster can rescind the rescinsion and close them again.
And while beaches are allowed to reopen, local governments can still decide to keep them closed.
Now, yes, any additional contact comes with the risk that you can contract or spread the virus. This is something I hope we account for every time we venture out of the house. But these particular reopenings don’t worry me so much. These are the easy ones that seem more or less an acknowledgment that we’ve made significant strides toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.
At the same time, we have a long road to navigate and our lives won’t return to our pre-pandemic normal any time soon. And if you think schools will reopen tomorrow or that major concerts will be underway as soon as this weekend, you’re mistaken.
