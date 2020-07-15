Matthew Hensley: Please, everyone, Google before you share

You are the owner of this article.
Whether it’s pointing to wordings on the sides of boxes or noting that the novel coronavirus is microscopic and therefore can’t be trapped by fabric, social media rumors and even some misguided news reports are trying to dispel the notion that wearing cloth face coverings protect people from the virus.

If you’ve been on the Index-Journal Facebook page as of late, you have no doubt encountered some of these mistaken beliefs in the wake of Greenwood City Council approving a mask ordinance.

Beneath a lot of this is a fundamental misconception about how masks reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

You see, the primary reason to wear a cloth face covering is not to protect yourself, but to protect other people from you.

Here’s how it works: As you eject saliva and mucus from your mouth and nose — you do this by sneezing, coughing, talking or even exhaling — the fabric captures much of that. Yep, we’re gross. What respiratory particles get through the mask only travel a short distance from your face instead of up to 6 feet, as they would if you weren’t wearing a mask. If someone close to you is also wearing a mask, what slow-moving particles do escape your face covering will have difficulty penetrating their mask.

(Note: You have to wear a mask correctly for it to work. If your mouth or nose are uncovered, you’re not wearing it right.)

Sure, there are boxes that say masks aren’t effective at protecting you from the coronavirus. There are studies that point to cloth face coverings being less effective than surgical masks or n95 masks at protecting you from respiratory viruses. That is not why health officials are asking you to wear a face covering. They want you to wear a mask to protect other people when you’re in a situation that does not allow you to practice social distancing.

That concept seems odd on its surface because it assumes we’re sick and could infect others. However, when people with the virus can spread it while asymptomatic, presymptomatic or with mild symptoms that could seem like seasonal allergies or a cold, merely isolating those with clear symptoms is not an effective way to prevent spread.

I know, I know, the coronavirus is just 0.125 microns wide, which is far too small to be stopped by fabric. But the virus doesn’t float through the air on its own — this is a good thing — and is instead carried by these respiratory particles.

Some people are sharing memes, flyers, cards and stories that suggest the American Disability Act gives people who don’t want to wear a mask a pass. Some are even adorned with the Department of Justice seal. Well, DOJ had this to say: “The Department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way. The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings. The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.”

Another oft-cited claim about masks is that a mandate violates constitutional rights. There has been no Supreme Court ruling at this point on masks and the Framers certainly didn’t use “cloth face covering” anywhere in the Constitution, so it’s unclear how the social media scholars are so certain. While not endorsing such a requirement, Attorney General Alan Wilson has said limited local mask mandates in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic are allowable under state law, and while the constitutionality should be weighed on a case-by-case basis, Wilson listed “requiring someone to wear a mask at the grocery store” as an example of what likely is constitutional.

I suppose someone could sue if they are so chafed by the city’s mask mandate, although it would just be easier and cheaper to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: stay home when you can, keep at least 6 feet between you and others when feasible, wear a cloth face covering when you can’t and wash your hands often. I’m doing the latter.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

