Matthew Hensley: Partisanship should not shape how we view pandemic

Last week, medical doctors led a press conference about an ongoing pandemic. And within hours, a number of social media platforms removed footage of the event because of concerns about information shared by these medical professionals.
That sounds weird, right?
Well, welcome to 2020.
If you haven’t seen the video, a group of people in white coats calling themselves America’s Frontline Doctors touted hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for COVID-19 — a claim that would have landed pharmaceutical companies in hot water even if it was FDA-approved to treat the virus — and supported a number of conservative talking points about the pandemic response, including the desire to reopen schools and avoid future business closures.
On its already shuttered website, the group claimed that “American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign” before discounting “so-called experts.”
But who is behind the group?
From the group’s name, it would be easy to imagine those at the helm are grizzled ER doctors who spend countless hours treating the most critically ill patients. However, the AFD’s leadership doesn’t look like an operating room staff.
It includes an orthopedic surgeon, a neurologist, a psychiatrist, a current ophthalmologist, a former ophthalmologist who is no longer licensed to practice medicine and two researchers — none of whom would be expected to professionally treat COVID-19 patients. The three doctors who might treat COVID-19 patients — a pediatrician, a primary care doctor and an ER doctor who doesn’t work for a specific hospital — are all longtime conservative activists.
So that claim about being “frontline” doctors seems like its own bit of disinformation. (I imagine most actual front-liners would have difficulty finding time to spend a few weekdays across the country for a conference and midday presser during a pandemic, even in areas with little community spread.)
The purpose of AFD is clearly political. Funding this effort is Tea Party Patriots, a moneyed advocacy group supporting conservative causes.
Some of the information the group shared is spurious. For instance, claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment not only flies in the face of a number of large studies — the most charitable way to put it is that the jury is still out — but also somehow implies the FDA has banned the use of the drug to treat the virus. In reality, doctors can prescribe approved medications for off-label use, so these doctors are acting as unofficial spokespeople for the hydroxychloroquine industry, and doing so in an irresponsible way. Calling something a “cure” makes it sound like it works 100% of the time with no ill-effects, which is why drug companies don’t use the word in advertising and likely led to social media companies banning video of the press conference.
A word of advice here: If you get sick, instead of listening to someone else’s doctor or shopping around for a glitzy cure-all you’ve seen on TV, talk to your own doctor. They know you and your medical history and they are in the best position to treat you.
The group also broadly makes the claim that children aren’t likely to spread the virus to their parents and teachers. In reality, older children — think high school age — are known to transmit the virus. And younger children often see such minor illness from the novel coronavirus that researchers are uncertain if the lack of evidence of such spread is meaningful or just a sign that younger children can be asymptomatic spreaders.
All of this misinformation is brought to your courtesy of this strange era we are living in when politics dictate where you get your news and what version of reality you believe. And now partisanship is shaping how we understand this pandemic.
If we are going to get through this together, we need to be on the same page and in the same book. Sure, politics should help determine what role government should play in the pandemic response — think business closures, restrictions and mask requirements — but facts, not partisanship, should reign when discussing public health guidance. And prescribing medicine should be left to our own doctors.
