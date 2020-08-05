You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Hensley: Partisanship should not shape how we view pandemic

Matthew Hensley

MATTHEW HENSLEY

Last week, medical doctors led a press conference about an ongoing pandemic. And within hours, a number of social media platforms removed footage of the event because of concerns about information shared by these medical professionals.

That sounds weird, right?

Well, welcome to 2020.

If you haven’t seen the video, a group of people in white coats calling themselves America’s Frontline Doctors touted hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for COVID-19 — a claim that would have landed pharmaceutical companies in hot water even if it was FDA-approved to treat the virus — and supported a number of conservative talking points about the pandemic response, including the desire to reopen schools and avoid future business closures.

On its already shuttered website, the group claimed that “American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign” before discounting “so-called experts.”

But who is behind the group?

From the group’s name, it would be easy to imagine those at the helm are grizzled ER doctors who spend countless hours treating the most critically ill patients. However, the AFD’s leadership doesn’t look like an operating room staff.

It includes an orthopedic surgeon, a neurologist, a psychiatrist, a current ophthalmologist, a former ophthalmologist who is no longer licensed to practice medicine and two researchers — none of whom would be expected to professionally treat COVID-19 patients. The three doctors who might treat COVID-19 patients — a pediatrician, a primary care doctor and an ER doctor who doesn’t work for a specific hospital — are all longtime conservative activists.

So that claim about being “frontline” doctors seems like its own bit of disinformation. (I imagine most actual front-liners would have difficulty finding time to spend a few weekdays across the country for a conference and midday presser during a pandemic, even in areas with little community spread.)

The purpose of AFD is clearly political. Funding this effort is Tea Party Patriots, a moneyed advocacy group supporting conservative causes.

Some of the information the group shared is spurious. For instance, claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment not only flies in the face of a number of large studies — the most charitable way to put it is that the jury is still out — but also somehow implies the FDA has banned the use of the drug to treat the virus. In reality, doctors can prescribe approved medications for off-label use, so these doctors are acting as unofficial spokespeople for the hydroxychloroquine industry, and doing so in an irresponsible way. Calling something a “cure” makes it sound like it works 100% of the time with no ill-effects, which is why drug companies don’t use the word in advertising and likely led to social media companies banning video of the press conference.

A word of advice here: If you get sick, instead of listening to someone else’s doctor or shopping around for a glitzy cure-all you’ve seen on TV, talk to your own doctor. They know you and your medical history and they are in the best position to treat you.

The group also broadly makes the claim that children aren’t likely to spread the virus to their parents and teachers. In reality, older children — think high school age — are known to transmit the virus. And younger children often see such minor illness from the novel coronavirus that researchers are uncertain if the lack of evidence of such spread is meaningful or just a sign that younger children can be asymptomatic spreaders.

All of this misinformation is brought to your courtesy of this strange era we are living in when politics dictate where you get your news and what version of reality you believe. And now partisanship is shaping how we understand this pandemic.

If we are going to get through this together, we need to be on the same page and in the same book. Sure, politics should help determine what role government should play in the pandemic response — think business closures, restrictions and mask requirements — but facts, not partisanship, should reign when discussing public health guidance. And prescribing medicine should be left to our own doctors.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Matthew Hensley: Partisanship should not shape how we view pandemic

Matthew Hensley: Partisanship should not shape how we view pandemic

Last week, medical doctors led a press conference about an ongoing pandemic. And within hours, a number of social media platforms removed footage of the event because of concerns about information shared by these medical professionals.

Abbeville County School board votes to allow 10 attendees at regular meetings

Abbeville County School board votes to allow 10 attendees at regular meetings

School boards continue to prohibit the public from physically entering their regular meetings because COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

0:18
Celebrating Self Regional Healthcare 2020 retirees in a drive-by parade Tuesday.

Celebrating Self Regional Healthcare 2020 retirees in a drive-by parade Tuesday.

Self Regional Healthcare had a drive-by parade Tuesday morning to celebrate eligible retirees. The socially-distanced festivities were enthusiastically embraced by those being honored and those offering well-wishes.

+10
Drive-by parade celebrates Self Regional Healthcare retirees

Drive-by parade celebrates Self Regional Healthcare retirees

Food, family and co-workers often greet retirees at Self Regional Healthcare’s private dining room for their deserved send-off.

+2
Laurens County conducts state's first jury trial since COVID-19 pandemic closure

Laurens County conducts state's first jury trial since COVID-19 pandemic closure

LAURENS — South Carolina’s first jury trial since the pandemic caused courts to postpone proceedings began Tuesday morning in Laurens.

COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths recorded in Lakelands; toll in Laurens County hits 35

COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths recorded in Lakelands; toll in Laurens County hits 35

Five more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Lakelands, nearly a tenth of the 52 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths state health officials announced on Tuesday.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home