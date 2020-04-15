We have all been asked to change a lot in an effort to avoid the overflowing hospitals and exorbitant death tolls seen by some of our allies in Europe.
So far, we’re faring well in South Carolina, but if we give up on social distancing too soon, we’ll fuel the spread of the new coronavirus that’s already sickened more than 2 million people globally and risk seeing our hospitalizations and death rates spike.
Because of that, Gov. Henry McMaster should postpone the June 9 primary before the window to act closes.
What, it’s still nearly two months away? Sure, and it’s certainly too early to know how the situation will look then. Current projections show the state being nearly through with the pandemic by that day.
But that’s not the date that worries me.
In-person absentee voting starts May 11 and it is one way for people who are older or have certain health problems, such as those with compromised immune systems, to avoid the Election Day crowd. With the current projections, we’ll be past the peak, but the number of active infections won’t look so different from how they looked this past weekend.
Do we have those who are the most vulnerable decide whether to vote early and risk becoming infected during an extra trip out of the house or to gamble that it’ll be safe when more people are out voting? That hardly seems to be a safe way to have a free and fair election.
This is especially true for the oldest among us who have proved themselves the most reliable voters. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina, 18.5% of those 80 or older and about 1 in 10 of those their 70s have died.
And what about campaigning? Candidates have long stumped for office, using personal interactions to sway voters — something that as of right now could prove dangerous. Without postponing the primary, South Carolinians would lose this important way to choose who should hold office while those seeking their parties’ nods will miss a powerful way to inform the electorate.
Not delaying the election could actually embolden the worst in some of us, with those who are sick still coming to their polling place or candidates deciding it’s worth the risk for a few last-minute events.
Because the mandated public notices are already hitting newspapers to advertise the upcoming election, that window actually closes well before May 11 — that is unless the state wants to induce confusion and risk drawing ire for bungling its handling of the election. Let’s not forget Ohio’s last-minute postponement or Wisconsin’s decision to proceed, both of which caused confusion and risked damaging the legitimacy of those elections. And in Wisconsin, some health officials have worried that new cases could jump in the wake of last week’s vote.
There are alternatives to postponement.
We could gamble that somehow everyone going to the polls won’t make more of us sick. We could try doing a one-time vote by mail, which would be difficult to set up in the coming weeks and would require many of the state’s voters to buy into a system that a number of conservatives approach with skepticism. We could loosen the rules on requesting absentee ballots for those who are in self-quarantine, or set up curbside voting with poll workers using scarce PPE to help those who might be sick cast their votes.
All of those come with the risk of harming the legitimacy of the election — assuming we even have time to pull them off. There will be far less harm if we postpone the vote.
But let’s be clear: This should be a one-time solution. After this is over, our lawmakers and election officials should come up with a plan for how we can have an election in the midst of a pandemic or some other national emergency.
While some states, such as those that rely heavily on mailed ballots, haven’t had to grapple with whether to delay voting, no one really had a plan. That means our Legislature has a chance to be the trailblazer on pandemic-proofing elections.
