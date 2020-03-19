Numbers from state and federal health agencies can be helpful in understanding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, but we should all remember that these are snapshots of the past — and limited ones at that.
Think about it. When someone comes in contact with COVID-19 or any other illness, symptoms don’t develop right away.
From when someone comes in contact with the virus until they show symptoms can range from three to 13 days, according to Harvard Medical School, with the average seeming to be five days. By and large, people aren’t getting tested if they don’t show symptoms.
While there’s an effort to increase our nation’s COVID-19 testing capacity, which should drastically increase the speed at which tests are administered and results are received, it still takes a few days for the testing process.
That means the number of new confirmed cases the state Department of Health and Environmental Control releases each afternoon isn’t new at all. Instead, it reflects how many were infected about a week or so ago — perhaps longer.
Health officials have consistently said the number of COVID-19 cases more or less doubles every three days. Because the cases would more than quadruple in a week’s span, having 60 confirmed cases — that’s where South Carolina was Wednesday afternoon — means more in the neighborhood of 250 cases currently in the state.
But the real number is more than that. If you can’t afford to go to the doctor or simply don’t want to, there’s not a way to force people to be tested. And some people can carry the virus and never show symptoms. Most of the positive tests have been among people who are at least middle-aged, which is mostly because younger people will likely see something mild and don’t meet the testing criteria.
It could be thousands of people in South Carolina who have already contracted the virus, with most having no idea.
That’s why it’s so important to follow the directives from health officials and our elected leaders. We need to stop the spread of this. While those who are young and healthy will likely weather this illness with ease, they can easily pass the coronavirus on to someone who is vulnerable — such as anyone 50 and older or who has certain medical conditions — and is likely to require hospitalization.
If we don’t work to slow the spread, South Carolina could be weeks from what Italy is facing: more patients than hospital beds and ventilators, and a staggering death toll.
That means it’s important that we avoid crowds, stay at home when we can, follow social distancing guidelines and properly sanitize surfaces.
Oh, and make sure to wash your hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.