Matthew Hensley: More testing could create case spikes without indicating additional spread

Matthew Hensley

DHEC chart
S.C. DHEC

South Carolina’s deaths and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 likely peaked weeks ago.

So why aren’t new cases going down?

The answer is simple: The more tests you perform, the more cases you’ll find.

South Carolina has lagged in testing. In some ways, that’s not so different from other states. Faulty test kits from the Centers for Disease Control, insufficient supplies of reagent and the need to drastically change so much about how hospitals and public health agencies operated hobbled the earliest test to understand the spread of COVID-19.

However, between other states getting priority because of significant outbreaks and the initial aversion to testing among anyone with mild symptoms because of limited supplies, the Palmetto State ranks dead last in the nation for testing per capita.

That is changing as the state ramps up testing.

A month ago, the state was averaging a little more than 1,000 tests a day. That average is now in the 3,000 range and will continue to rise because of increased capacity, mobile testing clinics and a push to test everyone in each of the state’s nursing homes.

As a result, the percent of positive tests has dropped dramatically. The state was averaging about 15% of samples testing positive, which is high because of low testing. Now that average has fallen below 5%.

This is important because it means South Carolina has met one of the White House’s key proposed criteria for reopening. In that proposal, the White House suggested states should meet one of two case criteria for reopening:

  • Downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period
  • Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)

While that first gating criterion has gotten a lot of attention from national media, the falling percentage of positive tests and flat new case totals effectively means the same thing: that disease activity has slowed. However, because older numbers were effectively deflated from undertesting, we are no longer doing an apples-to-apples comparison by looking at daily case totals.

And while we now have better data, we could potentially see large, single-day jumps in new cases in upcoming days. We must be careful in how we look at them. The rural and nursing home testing especially could drive up numbers, solely from increased testing in communities that were not previously being tested. However, if businesses stray from the guidelines or people disregard suggestions about social distancing, we could see a spike that does represent increased disease activity.

In other words, we need to pay attention and look for context to understand the daily COVID-19 numbers.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

