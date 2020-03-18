Whether it was your mom or grandma or an aunt, there was a mother in your life who delivered edicts on how you should live, including:
— Wash your hands.
— Don’t get all up on people. Give them some space.
— Stop messing with your face.
— Clean your room.
Health experts now say Mom was right and you should listen to her in earnest to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Here are the latest guidelines:
Clean your hands: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Do this often. When you can’t use soap and water, you can use hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your face.
Keep your distance: Avoid crowds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging any gathering of 50 or more people. Try to stay at least six feet from people who appear to be sick. Yes, six feet — that’s how far water droplets from coughs and sneezes fly before falling to the ground. If you do come in contact with someone, avoid shaking their hands. Also, wash your hands.
Clean, clean, clean: Clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often. Make sure to clean dirty surfaces before you disinfect. Do this at home, in the office, even for your car. And if you don’t know when an often-touched surface was cleaned, avoid touching it with your bare hands. Also, wash your hands.
Cover your mouth and nose: Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze to keep droplets from getting into the air. Use a tissue or the inside of your elbow instead of your hand — and make sure to throw the tissue away afterward. Also, wash your hands.
This is important to do, not just because a lot of it is solid advice from your Momma, but because the new coronavirus spreads rapidly and can be severe — especially to people older than 60.
Available data suggest the illness spreads quicker than the flu and has a higher mortality rate. Part of this spread is because this is a novel virus, which means people hadn’t contracted this particular coronavirus before the start of the pandemic in China a few months ago, so no one had developed antibodies against it. That fast spread has been key to why it’s been so deadly in some countries. It so often requires hospitalization among older patients that an explosion of cases cripples hospitals, which lack the beds and ventilators for that kind of outbreak.
Slowing the spread — or, as our health officials keep saying, “reducing the curve” — lets earlier cases get better and released before more patients require hospitalization, which lowers the death toll.
To do that, we need to clean and disinfect surfaces, keep our distance, cover our mouths and noses, and yes, wash our hands.
That’s not the only motherly advice you need to heed.
Momma also told you should keep your pantry stocked. A number of you apparently haven’t been doing that, otherwise toilet paper and disinfecting wipes wouldn’t be disappearing so quickly from the shelves of area stores.
What, were you living one roll at a time? Did you not own cleaning supplies?
And when canned spaghetti and ramen noodles fly off shelves but fresh greens and fruit rich in vitamin C sit untouched in the produce section, your momma is judging.
Y’all listen to her on clean underwear, right? Right?
Let’s hope that is “yes.” Anyway, gotta go. It’s hand-washing time.
