April 26 is when one projection has us reaching the peak drain on medical resources in South Carolina as we push through the new coronavirus pandemic.
That’s a full 25 days from now, or three weeks and four days.
At that point, we’ll need 462 ICU beds on an average day — we only have 404 — and see 30 deaths each day.
That’s all assuming our current measures — closing all public schools, but no stay-at-home order, only limited closings of non-essential services and no strict travel restrictions — don’t significantly change.
It’s just a projection, and there are a few floating around out there. This one comes to us from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is in Seattle near our nation’s first COVID-19 hotspot. The research center is part of UW Medicine at the University of Washington.
If you’re curious, you can browse through their projections here: covid19.healthdata.org/projections.
This one is rather honest about its uncertainty. At the peak, we’re using anywhere from 160 to 696 ventilators, 200 to 869 ICU beds and 1,462 to 5,504 total hospital beds. Those are large ranges. On the high end, it becomes far more devastating and forces doctors to choose which critically ill patients get life-saving care and which do not.
And while the number of deaths is projected to be 1,034, it’s from a range of anywhere from 491 to 1,856.
Everyone would like to see South Carolina stay below that peak, either from us taking additional measures such as a stay-at-home order or closing non-essential businesses, or from dumb luck. And maybe this morbid math is wrong, although the researchers behind this study seem to have solid data backing up their assumptions.
What’s clear is that many of us are homebound for the foreseeable future, especially our children, and we need to keep up our social distancing unless we want to risk a bleaker image than what might already be in store for us.
Another bit of bad news: This projection has the final patient being released from the hospital on or around June 18 — well into our normal Festival of Flowers season. That’s yet another potential economic blow to Greenwood as we already limp along with shuttered dining rooms and empty hotel beds.
If this pandemic isn’t through before festival time, what might organizers do to show off the topiaries? Will we have a new driving tour of the Emerald City? Would the Chamber turn the internet green?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.