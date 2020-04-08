On Monday, state health officials did something for the first time during the pandemic: they released an estimate of how many people are infected with COVID-19.
That number: 15,341.
The number seems big. It’s nearly seven times the number of known positive cases the state’s health agency reported that same day.
While it should reinforce the need for social distancing, if you’ve been paying attention, this shouldn’t be shocking.
Testing hasn’t caught everyone. Some don’t get tested because their symptoms are too mild. Others won’t go to the doctor, either because they don’t want to or because they don’t have insurance to cover the visit. Beyond that, the testing is only so accurate. For people who are symptomatic, testing is only about 60-70% sensitive, which is a lot of room for false negatives. Those without symptoms wouldn’t necessarily know to get tested; even if they did, the accuracy of testing falls.
None of this is new. Much of this has been widely reported and it is information we’ve covered again and again. Nor should any of this change our perception of the risk of this fast-spreading respiratory virus, which for most causes only mild to moderate symptoms. However, this poses a real risk to our seniors and those with underlying problems — and it isn’t necessarily a walk in the park for those who are young and healthy. This is just another way for officials to say the same thing: Take this seriously, stay home when you can, keep your distance and wash your hands.
As the state Department of Health and Environmental Control explained in a press release: “By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.”
So, what does the picture look like here?
As of Monday afternoon, Greenwood County has had 11 residents test positive and is estimated to have 92 total cases. Abbeville County had six confirmed cases and an estimated 71 cases. McCormick County has two confirmed cases and 36 estimated cases. Saluda County has had four test positive and has an estimated 37 infected. And in Laurens County, six have been diagnosed with the virus and an estimated 78 people have contracted it.
The estimates are by ZIP code and show nearly every single ZIP code in the Lakelands has at least one person infected. In other words, no community is safe from this virus and we should take appropriate action to keep it from spreading, if not for ourselves, then for our neighbors.
An important note: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track recoveries, so some of the cases — possibly including the estimated cases — involve patients who have already recovered.
Since this was filed ahead of Tuesday’s release, there might be newer estimates. For the latest number of actual positive cases in the Lakelands, check the top right corner of today’s Page 1A. You can find the latest estimates here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing-sc-data-covid-19.
