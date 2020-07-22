You are the owner of this article.
Matthew Hensley: For COVID-19 information, not all doctors are the same

If you have ventured out into the wide world of Facebook or some other destination on social media, you have likely seen videos of doctors discussing the novel coronavirus and what it means for you and your loved ones.

Here’s a word of caution: Not all doctors are the same.

Some of the doctors trying to keep you informed are epidemiologists and public health officials with a broad knowledge of reducing community spread of infectious diseases. Others are medical directors and ER doctors who are on the front lines providing critical care to those infected with COVID-19. These are trained professionals who are great sources for information.

Some, however, are chiropractors, who are not qualified as experts on infectious diseases. The schooling required for chiropractors is far different from that of medical doctors and does not give practitioners an understanding of viruses, nor can chiropractors ethically diagnose or treat a patient with a respiratory infection.

Also giving advice about COVID-19 are practitioners of natural medicine who focus on holistic approaches to good health but often lack the medical knowledge needed to treat illness. Some states, such as South Carolina, don’t even have a licensing board for natural medicine.

So what is an internet denizen supposed to do when they see something online from a doctor?

Google.

Find out what state they practice in and see whether they are licensed as a medical doctor. If they have a specialty, make sure it’s pertinent. Some public health officials and top medical researchers might not need to be licensed if they don’t actively see patients, so check their employers’ websites to find out their qualifications.

And when in doubt, compare what they said to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Understanding the current pandemic is too important to leave to chance. Do your due diligence.

