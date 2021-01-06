Matthew Hensley: During a pandemic, your decisions matter

During the summer of that recent unmentionable year — or was it an eon? — my wife and I were tasked with a decision many other parents faced: in-person or virtual learning?
We both work, so strictly at-home learning was out of the question. We also knew Annaelise would have to go to day care because we work well past the dismissal bell and leaving an 8-year-old to their own devices is, well, child abandonment no matter what “Home Alone” told you.
From school to bus to day care seemed like a lot of unnecessary contact with other children during a pandemic, so we opted to take advantage of a program at her day care. The short of it is, she is doing e-learning through her public school while sitting in a classroom at her day care used solely for digital learners.
Yes, it costs more for her to be in this program instead of just in afterschool and it’s well worth it because it is one more way our family can reduce our risk of getting or spreading COVID-19.
We like the precautions our day care is taking. For instance, all children are screened at the door. Their temperatures are checked and a parent or caregiver fills out a short survey to make sure they don’t have symptoms or potential contact with the virus. One of the reasons a child might not be allowed to attend on a given day is if they or someone who resides with them has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting a result.
There’s just one problem with that system: It requires people to be honest.
Someone dropped their child off Monday despite having pending test results. And after that child spent a few hours in a classroom with my daughter and others, the day care was informed the child had tested positive. You know, it’s not especially fun to be informed that you need to pick your child up in the middle of the workday because they might have been exposed to the fast-spreading respiratory virus that has already killed 5,000 South Carolinians.
I don’t want to begrudge the parent or caregiver because I don’t know the full situation, but this decision by one person has already rippled across the lives of dozens of others.
Now there are parents who have to figure out how to take time off work to stay home with their children, potentially losing income while not knowing whether their little angels might be sick. There are employees who don’t know if they are bringing disease home to their families and are worrying about the health of those kids they care for every day. There’s also a business that now stands to lose revenue and see extra expenses because it is doing its part to protect staff members and children.
All of this, from one person’s decision to violate the day care’s trust.
I know I am frustrated by the situation. I have taken precautions because I don’t want to unwittingly spread disease to coworkers or family members. It’s not just with Annaelise’s schooling. I’m enough of a stickler for face coverings that I often don a mask while going through drive-thru lines. I have been tested four times since Thanksgiving, including once just before Christmas to make sure I wasn’t taking disease to my parents, and again over this past weekend to make sure I didn’t pick up anything from the out-of-state travel before returning to work on Monday.
While I am no fan of waiting to find out whether my daughter is sick and hope she remains healthy, I know the members of my household are young enough and healthy enough that we should be able to weather COVID-19. Still, I don’t want her to get sick and I cannot speak for other households where grandparents and other older relatives might be living.
A big concern is what situations such as this means for community spread. Remember, the reason why public health officials want us to keep our distance, wear masks and take other precautions is not that you or I will necessarily see serious illness, but because we each can become a vector for disease and potentially spread this novel virus to a few people, who in turn can spread it to a few more. That is why it is so important to take this pandemic seriously.
Now is an especially critical time. While the vaccine rollout is underway, South Carolina is seeing record hospital admissions for the virus. At the same time, we know that following CDC guidelines has likely slowed spread and saved countless lives.
That means we can’t let up yet. Keep your distance, don your face covering, and if you are sick, stay home. That goes for your kids, too.
And remember, if you choose to ignore COVID-19 protocols, the consequences might be felt across the community.
